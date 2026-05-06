Are these “The 10 Greatest Guitar Solos” of all-time?

There could easily be a 20-way tie for first place when it comes to the greatest guitar solo of all-time, but there can only be one winner.

However, I’m not sure you’ll agree with who Rolling Stone named the #1 guitar solo of all-time. It’s good, really good, but is it #1? You decide!

1. “Purple Rain” Prince (1984)

2. “Machine Gun” Jimi Hendrix (1970)

3. “Hotel California” Eagles (1976)

4. “Comfortably Numb” Pink Floyd (1979)

5. “Eruption”, Van Halen (1978)

6. “Johnny B. Goode” Chuck Berry (1958)

7. “Stairway to Heaven” Led Zeppelin (1971)

8. “Kid Charlemagne” Steely Dan (1976)

9. “Maggot Brain” Funkadelic (1971)

10. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” The Beatles (1968)

They have a list of 100 guitar solos, if you want to check out the full list to see if your #1 made their list. There are a few from Metallica, AC/DC, and Van Halen that I think should be top 10 and they barely made Rolling Stone’s top 100!