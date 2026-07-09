Are these the “25 Greatest Rock Songs of All Time?”

The greatest rock songs of all-time is so subjective, because you and me, we have artists we love, artists we hate and different tastes in music. So, to come up with the 25 best of all-time isn’t an easy task. So, that’s why we left it up to someone else to do it.

Entertainment Weekly came up with a top-25 list of songs based on these factors: They had to be boundary-breakers, songs that can stand the test of time, meaning they’re just as popular today as the day they came out. So, with that in mind, here are their picks in alphabetical order:

The 25 Greatest Rock Songs of All-Time:

1. “All Day and All of the Night”, The Kinks (1964)

2. “Be My Baby”, The Ronettes (1963)

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”, Ramones (1976)

4. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen (1975)

5. “Born to Run”, Bruce Springsteen (1975)

6. “A Day in the Life”, The Beatles (1967)

7. “Fell in Love with a Girl”, The White Stripes (2001)

8. “Gimme Shelter”, The Rolling Stones (1969)

9. “Gloria”, Patti Smith (1975)

10. “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (1981)

11. “Johnny B. Goode”, Chuck Berry (1958)

12. “La Grange”, ZZ Top (1973)

13. “Let’s Go Crazy”, Prince & the Revolution (1984)

14. “London Calling”, The Clash (1979)

15. “Once in a Lifetime”, Talking Heads (1980)

16. “Rebel Girl”, Bikini Kill (1993)

17. “Search and Destroy”, The Stooges (1973)

18. “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Nirvana (1991)

19. “Starman”, David Bowie (1972)

20. “There She Goes, My Beautiful World”, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

(2004)

21. “Tutti Frutti”, Little Richard (1955)

22. “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”, The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

23. “Where Is My Mind?”, Pixies (1988)

24. “Whole Lotta Love”, Led Zeppelin (1969)

25. “Wuthering Heights”, Kate Bush (1978)