Are these really “Rock’s Most Hated Songs?”

Steven Tyler through the years PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Everyone has a few songs they absolutely love and a few they don’t care for. But are these really the most hated songs in rock? As you’ll see, even some of the most popular songs, from some very popular artists, are universally hated.

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of the most hated songs in rock, based on some reviews and some personal opinion, so let’s see if you agree or disagree...

1. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

2. “Kokomo The Beach Boys

3. “Sussudio” from Phil Collins

4. “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Billy Joel

5. “Shiny Happy People,” R.E.M.

6. “We Built This City,” Starship

7. “Mr. Roboto,” Styx

8. “Silly Love Songs,” Wings

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

