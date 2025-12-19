Are these rock’s 16 best Christmas songs?

Image of Santa Claus playing a DJ turntable
By Jay Edwards

You know how the bracket gets narrowed down to the “Sweet 16″ during March madness? Well, think of this as the “Sweet 16″ of Christmas songs.

Ultimate Classic Rock is doing a bracket-style vote to find what rock’s best Christmas song is.

These are the 16 songs in the running:

1. “Little Drummer Boy / Peace on Earth” David Bowie and Bing Crosby

2. “Wonderful Christmastime” Paul McCartney

3. “Run Rudolph Run” Chuck Berry

4. “Father Christmas” The Kinks

5. “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)” The Ramones

6. “Little Saint Nick” The Beach Boys

7. “Blue Christmas” Elvis Presley

8. “Step Into Christmas” Elton John

9. “2000 Miles” The Pretenders

10. “Christmas All Over Again” Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

11. “Please Come Home for Christmas” Eagles

12. “Last Christmas” Wham!

13. “River” Joni Mitchell

14. “Same Old Lang Syne” Dan Folgerberg

15. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” John Lennon and Yoko Ono

16. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” Bruce Springsteen

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

