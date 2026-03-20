Ashley Thomas|Honoree for March 20th, 2026

Ashley Thomas was nominated by her patient Neil who said, “Ashley Thomas is a traveling nurse who helped me recover from my endocarditis surgery. She helped motivate me to stop using drugs because she is in recovery herself.. Without her assistance I wouldn’t be 18 months clean from substances. She deserves recognition for this beyond my gratitude somehow.. Thanks...”

Ashley, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive two tickets to see Triumph in concert on April 10th at Hard Rock Live. (Headline Show for the 23rd Annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival and benefits Make A Wish.)

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