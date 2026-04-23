Bands who got better and some who got worse after losing a key member

Let’s just preface this by saying we don’t agree with all of these choices from this Reddit thread, let’s just throw that out there...

That being said, someone asked on Reddit, “What band was never the same after losing a member?” Some say the band got better and others say the band got worse.

Here are some of the picks they say did not get better:

1. Van Halen after losing David Lee Roth. (Both versions of VH were great!)

2. Metallica after losing bassist Cliff Burton

3. Black Sabbath after losing Ozzy Osbourne

4. Queen after losing Freddie Mercury (You can’t recover after losing a legend like Freddie.)

5. Genesis without Peter Gabriel

6. Lynyrd Skynyrd after losing Ronnie Van Zant and other members

7. Barenaked Ladies after losing Steven Page.

8. The Who after Keith Moon died.

9. Journey minus Steve Perry. (Arnel does a good job, but no one can replace Steve)

Here are bands they say got better after losing a member:

1. Iron Maiden, when Bruce Dickinson replaced Paul Di’Anno.

2. Metallica, after Dave Mustaine was fired and replaced by Kirk Hammett.

3. AC/DC, when they replaced singer Dave Evans with Bon Scott. (When it comes to Brian Johnson replacing Scott, there are people on both sides of the argument.)

4. Rush, when Neil Peart replaced John Rutsey on drums.

5. Pink Floyd minus Syd Barrett.

6. Blink-182, after replacing drummer Scott Raynor with Travis Barker.

7. Deep Purple after replacing Rod Evans and Nick Simper with Ian Gillan and Roger Glover.

8. The Beatles, after Ringo replaced Pete Best

9. Genesis after Peter Gabriel left and Phil Collins assumed frontman duties. (Split decision on this one, people arguing both sides.)