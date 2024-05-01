The Bands With The Longest Touring Streaks

The cool Orlando night sure didn't keep the crowd from rocking as REO Speedwagon cranked up the heat with their library of hits at the 98.9 WMMO Downtown Concert Series.

When it comes to touring, there are some bands that have been doing for as long as we can remember. So, let’s find out who exactly has been out on the road the longest!

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of the longest touring streaks in rock music and in order to qualify, the artist/band had to have at least one show or performance per calendar year. Meaning, it didn’t have to be a concert, it could also be a TV performance.

Here are the Top 15:

1. The Beach Boys: 1961-present (63 years)

2-7. 6-way tie between Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Santana, Jackson Browne, Blue Oyster Cult and Van Morrison: 1967-present (57 years)

8. Elton John: 1968-present (56 years)

9-10. Another tie between War and Kool & the Gang: 1969-present (55 years)

11. America: 1970- present (54 years)

12. Cheap Trick: 1973- present (51 years)

13. TIE: Eric Clapton and Kansas: 1974-present (50 years)

15. John Mellencamp: 1976- present (48 years)

Are you just as surprised as I was not to see Aerosmith, KISS or U2? Some others made the list, like Springsteen and Skynyrd, but some bands I expected to see didn’t make the list. If you want to check out all 40 bands, Ultimate Classic Rock has it.