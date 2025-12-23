Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis, cancels upcoming shows

Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

We just spoke to this man the other day, he was so excited about his upcoming tour and making a stop in Orlando!

Barry Manilow shared the news that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will have to undergo surgery.

The 82-year-old super-star told fans that the health update came after he had bronchitis twice, both lasting a long time, causing his doctor to order an MRI for Manilow.

The scan picked up a cancerous spot in his left lung that has to be removed. Barry said, “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.” It was also mentioned that doctors don’t think the cancer has spread anywhere else.

Because of the surgery, January arena concerts have been postponed, including his stop here in Orlando at the Kia Center.

Barry said he plans to be back on the stage for his Valentine’s Day weekend concerts Feb. 12-14 and for the rest of 2026.

According to the Kia Center website: “The Barry Manilow concert that was originally scheduled for January 7 has been rescheduled, and the new performance date is March 13, 2026; all tickets that were previously purchased will remain valid and will be honored for the rescheduled concert.”