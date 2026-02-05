Bert Kreischer joins The Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Did you know that Bert Kreischer is coming back to Central Florida for a Valentine’s Day party you’ll never forget? Bert and friends will be headlining the “Full Throttle Festival” on Saturday, February 14th, the official pre-party of the Daytona 500!

But before Bert heads back to Central Florida, he’s going to be on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show on Friday 2/5 at 8:30 AM. Now, Bert has been in the studio with both me and Brandi before. He was with Brandi back in Atlanta in 2013 and with me, Jay, here in Orlando in 2017. So, we’re going to ask him if he remembers, but we’re also going to just straight-up ask him to join us in-studio again next when he’s back in Orlando. So, we’ll see what happens!

Joining Bert at the at the Full Throttle Festival presented by Mando is Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ernest, and more taking place at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach. It’ll be an all-night party of live music, stand-up comedy, BBQ, and cold beer all under one roof leading up to “The Great American Race” on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

For more information or to get tickets, you can click HERE.