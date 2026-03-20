The best band logos of all-time

Some of these band logos are so iconic, just seeing their logo, you immediately know who it is. A perfect example: The lips with the big red tongue coming out, the logo for The Rolling Stones.
There are a handful of rock n’ roll logos that are so good, you might even have one tatted permanently somewhere on your body.
Ranker listed some of the best, most recognizable band logos, see how many you know and could recognize:
1. The Rolling Stones
2. Pink Floyd
3. AC/DC
4. Metallica
5. Led Zeppelin
6. Van Halen
7. Queen
8. Guns N’ Roses
9. Aerosmith
10. Grateful Dead
11. The Doors
12. KISS
13. The Beatles
14. The Who
15. Ramones