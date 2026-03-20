The best band logos of all-time

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bill Wyman Road case with The Rolling Stones Tongue Logo on display at Julien's Auctions who hosted a Press Preview for the Property of Bill Wyman and his Rolling Stones Archive to be auctioned at Julien's Auctions. A portion of the proceeds of the auction to benefit The Prince’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and CCMI (Central Caribbean Marine Institute) on September 08, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Some of these band logos are so iconic, just seeing their logo, you immediately know who it is. A perfect example: The lips with the big red tongue coming out, the logo for The Rolling Stones.

There are a handful of rock n’ roll logos that are so good, you might even have one tatted permanently somewhere on your body.

Ranker listed some of the best, most recognizable band logos, see how many you know and could recognize:

1. The Rolling Stones

2. Pink Floyd

3. AC/DC

4. Metallica

5. Led Zeppelin

6. Van Halen

7. Queen

8. Guns N’ Roses

9. Aerosmith

10. Grateful Dead

11. The Doors

12. KISS

13. The Beatles

14. The Who

15. Ramones