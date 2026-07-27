The best hair metal song from every year 1981-1991

The Rock Group Whitesnake Attends the MTV Music Awards UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - 1987: The rock group, "Whitesnake," poses on the red carpet at the 1987 Universal City, California, MTV Music Awards. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

When I saw this list from Loudwire, it looked like my 5th grade playlist that I rocked out to every day.

They put together a list of the best hair metal songs from ‘81-’91, showing how the genre of music changed over that 10-year period. They even give you a runner-up too, which you can check out here.

Here’s their best hair metal song from ever year 1981-1991:

1981 - Motley Crue “Live Wire”

1982 - Aldo Nova “Fantasy”

1983 - Motley Crue “Shout at the Devil”

1984 - Ratt “Round and Round”

1985 - Ratt “Lay It Down”

1986 - Bon Jovi “Livin’ on a Prayer”

1987 - Whitesnake “Still of the Night”

1988 - Poison “Fallen Angel”

1989 - Motley Crue “Kickstart My Heart”

1990 - Warrant “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”

1991 - Alice Cooper “Feed My Frankenstein”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890