The best hair metal song from every year 1981-1991

When I saw this list from Loudwire, it looked like my 5th grade playlist that I rocked out to every day.
They put together a list of the best hair metal songs from ‘81-’91, showing how the genre of music changed over that 10-year period. They even give you a runner-up too, which you can check out here.
Here’s their best hair metal song from ever year 1981-1991:
1981 - Motley Crue “Live Wire”
1982 - Aldo Nova “Fantasy”
1983 - Motley Crue “Shout at the Devil”
1984 - Ratt “Round and Round”
1985 - Ratt “Lay It Down”
1986 - Bon Jovi “Livin’ on a Prayer”
1987 - Whitesnake “Still of the Night”
1988 - Poison “Fallen Angel”
1989 - Motley Crue “Kickstart My Heart”
1990 - Warrant “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”
1991 - Alice Cooper “Feed My Frankenstein”