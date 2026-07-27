The best hair metal song from every year 1981-1991

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - 1987: The rock group, "Whitesnake," poses on the red carpet at the 1987 Universal City, California, MTV Music Awards. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

When I saw this list from Loudwire, it looked like my 5th grade playlist that I rocked out to every day.

They put together a list of the best hair metal songs from ‘81-’91, showing how the genre of music changed over that 10-year period. They even give you a runner-up too, which you can check out here.

Here’s their best hair metal song from ever year 1981-1991:

1981 - Motley Crue “Live Wire”

1982 - Aldo Nova “Fantasy”

1983 - Motley Crue “Shout at the Devil”

1984 - Ratt “Round and Round”

1985 - Ratt “Lay It Down”

1986 - Bon Jovi “Livin’ on a Prayer”

1987 - Whitesnake “Still of the Night”

1988 - Poison “Fallen Angel”

1989 - Motley Crue “Kickstart My Heart”

1990 - Warrant “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”

1991 - Alice Cooper “Feed My Frankenstein”