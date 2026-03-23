The best metal bands using every letter of the alphabet

Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer (drums), Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith on "Midnight Special" in Burbank, CA - June 1974. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

This is much harder than you think, especially when you get to “U” and “Z.” If we were allowed to pick any rock band, it would have been easier.

However, “Loudwire” chose “Hair Metal Bands” and came up with their list of the best bands, using every letter of the alphabet. Granted, some of these we wouldn’t consider to be a “Hair Metal Band,” but it’s their list.

So, in (parenthesis), Brandi and I put some better options, in our opinion.

Aerosmith (Great pick, but what about AC/DC?)

Bon Jovi (Hair metal? Some other choices could be Billy Idol, Blondie ot the Beastie Boys)

Cinderella

Def Leppard

Extreme

Faster Pussycat (No Foo Fighters or Foreigner?)

Great White (Guns N’ Roses?)

Hanoi Rocks (Heart)

Icon (Iron Maiden?)

Junkyard (Judas Priest?)

Kix (KISS?)

L.A. Guns (Led Zeppelin or Lenny Kravitz?)

Motley Crue

Night Ranger

Odin (They said bands, so Ozzy I guess doesn’t count. But Odin over Oasis? Offspring?)

Poison

Quiet Riot

Ratt

Skid Row (Styx? Scorpions?)

Twisted Sister

Ugly Kid Joe (Would U2 qualify?)

Vain (Van Halen? Vixen?)

Warrant

XYZ

Y&T (Yes?)

Zebra (ZZ Top?)