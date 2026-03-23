The best metal bands using every letter of the alphabet

This is much harder than you think, especially when you get to “U” and “Z.” If we were allowed to pick any rock band, it would have been easier.
However, “Loudwire” chose “Hair Metal Bands” and came up with their list of the best bands, using every letter of the alphabet. Granted, some of these we wouldn’t consider to be a “Hair Metal Band,” but it’s their list.
So, in (parenthesis), Brandi and I put some better options, in our opinion.
Aerosmith (Great pick, but what about AC/DC?)
Bon Jovi (Hair metal? Some other choices could be Billy Idol, Blondie ot the Beastie Boys)
Cinderella
Def Leppard
Extreme
Faster Pussycat (No Foo Fighters or Foreigner?)
Great White (Guns N’ Roses?)
Hanoi Rocks (Heart)
Icon (Iron Maiden?)
Junkyard (Judas Priest?)
Kix (KISS?)
L.A. Guns (Led Zeppelin or Lenny Kravitz?)
Motley Crue
Night Ranger
Odin (They said bands, so Ozzy I guess doesn’t count. But Odin over Oasis? Offspring?)
Poison
Quiet Riot
Ratt
Skid Row (Styx? Scorpions?)
Twisted Sister
Ugly Kid Joe (Would U2 qualify?)
Vain (Van Halen? Vixen?)
Warrant
XYZ
Y&T (Yes?)
Zebra (ZZ Top?)