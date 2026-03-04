Billy Idol says crack helped him quit heroin

Now that Billy Idol’s new documentary “Billy Idol Should Be Dead” is out, we’re learning a lot more about the rock icon.

In an interview with Bill Maher, Billy said he started smoking crack to help him with his heroin addiction and it worked! I’m not sure giving up one for the other was a good trade, but he’s 70-years old and still kickin’! Billy said, “Once you’re trying to get off heroin, what do you go to? You go to something else. I started smoking crack to get off heroin,” and it worked for him.

You can watch below starting at the 29:50 mark where Billy starts talking about the times where he should be dead, from drugs to his motorcycle crash.

From turning blue after taking too much heroin to the motorcycle crash in 1990 that almost cost Billy his leg, he’s very lucky to still be alive and doing so well.

Billy told The Associated Press, “I’ve always flirted with death, in a way. Even riding motorcycles , you’re staring at the concrete.“

He added, “It’s right there, you can come off that thing and get horribly messed up. And I’ve done it. It’s horrible. You find out how human you are, how vulnerable. There’s lots of things about my life that, yeah, I did kind of call death at times. Not really mean to, but you just were living like that.”