Billy Idol shares why you shouldn’t play his song at weddings

Most people think that Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” is the perfect fit for their wedding playlist. Well, according to Billy, it’s exactly the opposite of that. Why?

Well, just because it has “Wedding” in the title, doesn’t mean it’s a sweet love song appropriate to play on your wedding day.

Billy told People, “Well, ‘White Wedding’ was a bit of an anti-marriage song, but people get married to it. So, there you go. They changed that, the meaning of that.”

He added, “It’s funny, but it’s great. I’m glad people have enjoyed it. Whatever they’ve used it for, I’m glad they’ve enjoyed the music and I’ve had a great time.”