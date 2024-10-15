Billy Joel just listed his Long Island home for $50 million - let's take a tour!

Billy Joel performs FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Joel sang "Uptown Girl" at a recent concert attended by ex-wife and the song's muse, Christie Brinkley. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

We recently saw Ann Wilson of Heart listed her Northeast Florida home for $2 million dollars, and now another classic rock icon has jumped into the market with both feet!

Billy Joel’s Long Island mansion, nicknamed MiddleSea, has just been listed for a hair under $50 million. The house(es) are enormous, the grounds are beautifully kept, and you can believe for the $50 million price tag that the views are insane. Here are just SOME of the luxury specs according to the listing company, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services:

26-acre waterfront estate

over 2,000 feet of waterfront

Main Home: 20,000-square-foot red-brick mansion

30-foot ceilings

black and white marble floor

wrought-iron grand staircase

five expansive ensuite bedrooms offering spectacular water views

a regal mahogany library with a stone fireplace

a breakfast room with a 20-foot ceiling

elevator

radiant floor heating

private bowling alley

a wine cellar

a spa

expansive ballroom designed for hosting lavish gatherings

two swimming pools — one located near the main house and another by the gatehouse

a floating dock, and a boat ramp.

There are dozens more features and amenities to list, but none of it will do the property as much justice as just looking at it!

As lavish as the site is, one reason why Billy says he’s unloading the 26-acre property is because he feels the real estate taxes are just too high.

Recently, Joel told the New York Times that the yearly tax bill — $567,686 — is too much for him to stroke a check for every year. “It’s not cheap, let’s put it that way,” he said. “As successful, I’ve been financially, yeah, that’s, you know, that’s a lot.”

The other reason Billy is leaving his beloved New York suburb, is because he heading south to Florida. His daughters are still young, and enrolled in grade school in the state.

