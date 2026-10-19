Bon Jovi announces new stadium dates for Forever tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Bon Jovi performs onstage at the Forever Tour Kick Off - New York at Madison Square Garden on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

On the heels of a successful Madison Square Garden residency in 2026 Bon Jovi have announced they plan to keep things going. The band has just announced they’re extending the Forever Tour into 2027!

The new stretch kicks off on March 4 down in Melbourne, Australia, before heading over to the UK and North America for a handful of massive stadium stops. If you’re looking to catch them next year, they’ve locked in dates at four stadiums in North America lining up summer dates through August 4:

March 4 — Melbourne, Australia — Marvel Stadium

March 11 — Sydney Olympic Park, Australia — Accor Stadium

June 24 — London, UK — BST Hyde Park

July 15 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

July 21 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

July 28 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium

Artist presales for the North American dates get rolling on October 28, with tickets opening up to the general public on October 30.