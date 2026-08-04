Bowen Yang to make Broadway debut starring in 'Oh, Mary!'

Bowen Yang attends the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bowen Yang is headed to Broadway.

The actor and comedian will make his Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Yang's run in the production will be a limited 12-week engagement starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Dec. 6.

Oh, Mary!'s official Instagram shared a poster with Yang adorned in Mary's signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Yang as he finds a mirror that has the phrase "I don't think so, honey" written in all caps using red lipstick. It's a reference to the segment of the same name from Yang's podcast, Las Culturistas. The phrase then changes to, "I don't Linc so, honey."

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Yang took to his Instagram to announce the news of his casting.

"My friendship with Cole has brought me many places over the years: late-night pizzerias, cross-borough social-distance walks, a tough production of Les Misérables sung in Dutch," Yang said in a statement obtained by Variety, which he posted on his Instagram Story. "But being part of their deranged and profound masterpiece, Oh, Mary! is my favorite one by far. I will spend the rest of my life thanking them for the best Broadway debut a cis gay guy with limited singing ability could ask for."

Ariana Grande, Yang's friend and Wicked co-star, took to the comments of his announcement post to share her excitement over the news.

"this is the best day of my life," Grande commented.

Meg Stalter is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run. Her final performance in the role will be Sept. 12.

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