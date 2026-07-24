Bret Michaels goes straight from the stage to surgery

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer Bret Michaels of Poison performs at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Rock Of Ages" at Hollywood and Highland on June 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bret Michaels is in recovery mode after leaving the stage in pain and going right into surgery.

He said he had been in pain for seven straight days, trying to perform, while trying to pass a stubborn kidney stone that would not pass.

Finally, after playing through the pain at a concert for Veterans only on Washington, he had to get some help.

Bret said, “The pain became intense but, as usual, I played through Charleston [West Virginia], Grantville [Pennsylvania] and a special private show at Fairchild [Air Force Base] in Spokane [Washington] for veterans [on] active duty and their families.”

He added, “The operation has been done and is complete,” he reported. “I’m out of post-op recovery, and I’m doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I’ve got a complete clean bill of health.”