Bret Michaels Is Bringing Another Party To Florida, This Time With Our Friends In Tesla

Bret Michaels is bringing another party through Florida in March. This will be the Live & Amplified Tour 2026 with special guests Tesla. While this isn’t a Parti-Gras show, it will be similar to the Parti-Gras shows in that Bret and Tesla will share the stage with each other at various points throughout the show, but the actual setlists are still a secret.

However Bret did, neither confirm nor deny, that he may pop up on stage with the Tesla guys and an acoustic guitar...you’ll just have to hear him tell you about it, and the special surprise we’ve worked out for some special fans at the Clearwater show at the Baycare Sound.

Live & Amplified Tour 2026 rolls through Florida in Pompano Beach on Friday, March 6 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, Clearwater on Saturday, March 7 at The Baycare Sound Amphitheater, and in St. Augustine on Sunday, March 8 at St. Augustine Amphitheater.