Brian Hummel | Honoree for October 30th, 2026

Detective Brian Hummel, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was nominated by Trudy Arvesen who said, “I was scammed for $9800 and it took him several months, but he recovered $9551. What a Detective!!! He made my year. I am living on Social Security and I really needed that money. I decided to ‘Let Go and Let God.’”

Brian, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a pair of tickets for Yacht Rock Revue at Dr Phillips Center on January 26, 2027.

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