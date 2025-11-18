Brian May of Queen says his stroke was a “Wake-Up Call”

Brian May of Queen performs at Chase Center on November 08, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Brian May of Queen says his stroke in 2024 was a big wake-up call. Brian, who is now 77, said the minor stroke caused him to temporarily lose movement in his left arm.

He has since recovered, but says it was a wake-up call and that now he is more focused on his health and taking care of himself.

He told People Magazine, “I keep moving, I do my biking a lot of times a week,” he said. “I do a hundred lengths in the pool once a week. To me, that’s what’s keeping me going. That’s what’s keeping me alive.”

This isn’t the first health scare the rocker has battled through. Brian says he’s been through several health scares in the past, including a heart attack in May 2020. He also underwent “a little bit of eye surgery” in 2021, saying he nearly died of “shocking” complications from heart attack medication, according to People.

We’re just glad he’s doing much better and he’s been back on stage a few times since his stroke. Keep on rockin’ Brian!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!