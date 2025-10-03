In brief: Henry Cavill shares update on injury recovery and more

Henry Cavill has shared an update on his recovery after he sustained an injury while filming the upcoming film Highlander. Cavill took to Instagram to share how he has progressed since the September injury, which delayed production on the film likely until early 2026. The post includes several pictures of himself working out with his left leg in a boot. "Endure. In enduring, grow strong," Cavill captioned the post ...

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been canceled. Variety reports that the Netflix series has ended after two seasons. The show was part of the Ultimatum franchise, which began with the show Ultimatum: Marry or Move On's premiere in April 2022 ...

Stephan James' next role will be Carl Weathers. Deadline reports that James will star as the late actor in the upcoming film I Play Rocky. The movie will follow the making of the film Rocky, which won best picture at the 1977 Academy Awards. Peter Farrelly directs the film, which will costar Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone ...

