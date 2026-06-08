Bryan Adams shares with Jay & Brandi the moment on stage that left him speechless

A Concert For Killing Cancer LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Bryan Adams performs onstage during 'A Concert For Killing Cancer' at Hammersmith Apollo on January 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Grammy Award-Winning artist, Bryan Adams, is bring his “Roll With the Punches” tour to Orlando’s Kia Center on August 5th. But before he takes the stage, he joined us on-the-air!

One of the best stories he shared with us was when he was watching some rock n’ roll legends perform on stage and he was told to go out there and join them.

Who did he perform with? He took the stage with Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, David Bowie and Eric Clapton and said it all happened so quickly, he didn’t have time to get nervous.

Check out our conversation with Byran Adams below and if you want to win tickets to the show, we have some HERE on the WMMO website.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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