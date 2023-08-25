Bryan Di Nunzio | Honoree for August 25th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Bryan was nominated by his wife, Kaylee, who said “Before Bryan began his career in the fire service, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed three combat deployments before finishing his contract. He’s been in the fire service for almost 17 years - 15 of those with OFD. He is the hardest working person I know. When he is on shift, he’s fully committed to his crew and those they are called on to help. He prides himself on being a team player, and enjoys helping other firefighters train for career advancements that he has been through the process of achieving.

When Bryan is not at work, he is fully present at home raising our four kids. Our son, Cyrus, was diagnosed with leukemia last year, and Bryan has been his greatest advocate. He is at every appointment, music recital, ballet concert. He’s our Superman!”

Bryan, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Bonefish Grill.

©2023 Cox Media Group