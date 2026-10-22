Can’t decide on your Halloween costume? Here’s a little help based on your “sign”

Intuit TurboTax reports on budget-friendly, sustainable Halloween costumes, suggesting to repurpose existing clothes, swap with friends, thrift strategically, DIY props, and invest in one key piece for authenticity.

Stuck on what to dress up as this Halloween? You can find costume inspo in everything from movies and shows to pop culture moments, but Spirit Halloween has a different idea: your zodiac sign. The retailer has partnered with celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for a new “Never in Retrograde” costume guide.

She’s analyzed the birth charts of every zodiac sign to find the best Halloween costume to go with it. “Halloween is the ultimate celestial playground where energy, identity, and astro-expression meet,” Kelly explains. “Whether your chart demands fiery main-character energy or ethereal mystery, your sign already knows what you should wear.”

These are Spirit Halloween’s Cosmic Costume Pairings for each sign: