Can’t decide on your Halloween costume? Here’s a little help based on your “sign”

Stuck on what to dress up as this Halloween? You can find costume inspo in everything from movies and shows to pop culture moments, but Spirit Halloween has a different idea: your zodiac sign. The retailer has partnered with celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for a new “Never in Retrograde” costume guide.
She’s analyzed the birth charts of every zodiac sign to find the best Halloween costume to go with it. “Halloween is the ultimate celestial playground where energy, identity, and astro-expression meet,” Kelly explains. “Whether your chart demands fiery main-character energy or ethereal mystery, your sign already knows what you should wear.”
These are Spirit Halloween’s Cosmic Costume Pairings for each sign:
- Aries (March 21st - April 19th) — “The Main Character.” Their costume “gives high adrenaline, bold silhouettes, and zero apologies.” The experts recommend Dungeon Crawler Carl or Dr. Doom, or for coupled-up Aries, Gladiator and Empress or JLo and Maverick.
- Taurus (April 20th - May 20th) — “The Bougie Hedonist.” This sign wants “high-glam, velvet-smooth luxury” and dressing up in a caped costume, like a goddess or Egyptian Queen, is the way to go.
- Gemini (May 21st - June 20th) — “The Chaotic Chameleon.” Their minds are always racing and they’ll probably change their costume a dozen times before Halloween, but the experts suggest dressing up as Harley Quinn and Joker, or Ghostface Wassup or Still Stoned personalities from the “Scary Movie” franchise.
- Cancer (June 21st - July 22nd) — “The Nostalgia Queen and King.” They love vintage aesthetics and throwback costumes, so lean into nostalgia by going as Velma and Scooby Doo, or get the group to be the whole Mystery Machine crime-solving crew.
- Leo (July 23rd - August 22nd) — “The Center of Gravity.” This sign wants to stand out and they can do that on Halloween with a Rumi from “K-Pop Demon Hunters” costume, or by embodying pure country glam as Dolly Parton.
- Virgo (August 23rd - September 22nd) — “The Detail Purist.” They’re so into details, they’re probably making a spreadsheet for their costume. This inner perfectionist type needs an intricate costume like a Ghostbuster, or a pair of Murder Drones.
- Libra (September 23rd - October 22nd) — “The Aesthetic Icon.” Libras could wear a bedsheet and make it look glamorous, but the experts suggest they go with dark romance for a Morticia and Gomez Addams couples’ costume, or Emily and Victor Van Dort from “Corpse Bride.”
- Scorpio (October 23rd - November 21st) — “The Spooky Season Sovereign.” Halloween is home for this sign since it’s their birthday season, and their celestially suggested costumes include Pennywise the clown, or for couples, Dexter and a bloody corpse.
- Sagittarius (November 22nd - December 21st) — “The Wild Card Adventurer.” This “gloriously untamed” sign needs a look that can withstand multiple parties, a bar crawl and a 3 a.m. dinner run, so dressing as AI Slop with extra hands and a fake-looking face could do the trick, or have the whole crew dressed as the Louvre heist team.
- Capricorn (December 22nd - January 19th) — “The Power Player.” Built to run the boardroom and the streets, this sign commands power, and costumes that show that off are a goth-inspired mob boss or Fiona and Shrek for couples.
- Aquarius (January 20th - February 18th) — “The Avant-Garde Disruptor.” Not one to follow trends, an Aquarius needs a costume that’s wonderfully weird, niche, or years ahead of everyone else, like a steampunk or a modern celestial witch.
- Pisces (February 19th - March 20th) — “The Ethereal Dreamer.” This sign exists half in reality and half in fantasy, so their celestially suggested costumes to bring that to life are a fallen angel or a coupled-up siren and zombified shipwrecked sailor.