Carrot Top joins The Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Ron White Tapes His Annual Comedy Salute To The Troops To Air On CMT Later This Year LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 04: Comedian Carrot Top performs during the 'Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops 2015' at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on March 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for CMT) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for CMT)
By Jay Edwards

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “I swear I just saw Carrot Top driving around Winter Park” or “ I think that I saw Carrot Top at Lake Eola,” you’re not losing your mind. Did you know that he’s a local guy?

One of the world’s most well-knows comedians lives here in Central Florida! Now, he does spend some quality time in Vegas, considering he has the longest running comedy show in MGM Resorts History with his 20thAnniversary at Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

For more info on Carrot Top and his upcoming shows, click HERE.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

