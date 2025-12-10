Carrot Top joins The Jay & Brandi Morning Show

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 04: Comedian Carrot Top performs during the 'Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops 2015' at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on March 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for CMT)

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “I swear I just saw Carrot Top driving around Winter Park” or “ I think that I saw Carrot Top at Lake Eola,” you’re not losing your mind. Did you know that he’s a local guy?

One of the world’s most well-knows comedians lives here in Central Florida! Now, he does spend some quality time in Vegas, considering he has the longest running comedy show in MGM Resorts History with his 20thAnniversary at Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

