Cast additions announced for Sam Mendes’ 'The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event'

The cast for Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films just got bigger.

Sony has announced the latest additions to The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd [MOR-vith] Clark as John Lennon's first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton as Paul McCartney's former girlfriend Jane Asher.

Also joining the cast is actor Farhan Akhtar, star of the Hindi-language film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, as musician Ravi Shankar, and Industry's Harry Lawtey as the band's original bass player, Stuart Sutcliffe.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, opening in April 2028, will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. It stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo's wife Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's wife Pattie Boyd.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

