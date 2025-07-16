Chad Smith-vs-Will Ferrell: Who did it better?

Chad Smith (no, not Will Ferrell)...

By Jay Edwards

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are my favorite band and Will Ferrell is one of my favorite actors. So, when you can put the two of them together, it’s a must-watch for me.

Plus, have you ever noticed how much Chad and Will look alike? If not, check this out! Their “Drum Off” from the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is hilarious...

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

