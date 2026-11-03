Cheap Trick announces touring break after canceling all 2027 shows

If you’ve followed Cheap Trick over the years, you know these guys have spent a whole lot of time on the road. But it looks like that’s about to change. The band has pulled out of its scheduled 2027 shows and announced plans to take some time off after decades of touring. And before anybody starts worrying, they made a point of saying this isn’t for health reasons... they just need a break.

The news started coming out after several venues and festivals announced that Cheap Trick had canceled their 2027 appearances. That included the Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival in Sarasota, along with other shows in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With some recent concern surrounding guitarist Rick Nielsen after he experienced breathing difficulties during a September concert, fans naturally had questions. Nielsen later shared that an MRI showed no cancer, and the band has now cleared up the reason for stepping away.

Cheap Trick says they’ll play their remaining November dates and then take their first break in 50 years. That’s a pretty remarkable run, especially for a band that’s built such a reputation as a great live act. There’s no word on how long the break will last or when they’ll be back out there, but after more than five decades of touring, I think they’ve earned a little time at home. And hopefully, we’ll see them back on the road when they’re ready.