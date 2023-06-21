Check Out The Catchy New Single From Rick Springfield ‘She Walks With The Angels’

Rick Springfield is absolutely still kicking these days. From his partnership with Sammy Hagar in their Beach Bar Rum, to his constant touring, he’s far from retired. And he’s got a new album coming out. Automatic will drop August 4th, and he’s released the very catchy new single She Walks With The Angels just last week.

Rick Springfield She Walks With The Angels (Rick Springfield)

Rick Springfield She Walks With The Angels (Jay Gilbert)

Here’s the official press release for the album and single.

“June 16, 2023 – Los Angeles- Today, Grammy winning singer/songwriter Rick Springfield has released two new singles,

She Walks With the Angels and Automatic. The releases trumpet a studio album of all new material entitled Automatic, out August 4th. The album, described by Springfield, as 20 new songs stylistically somewhere between “Working Class Dog” and “Tao”. Sonically, the album sees Springfield returning to his first love of guitar-based power pop and keyboards, while lyrically featuring his favored subjects of love, sex and death. “My goal was solid three- minute tunes with the biggest hooks I could come up with.” Album available now for preorder here.

Automatic was written and produced by Springfield and features himself playing all guitars and keyboards. The album was engineered by and dedicated to Springfield’s friend and soundman for over 25 years, Matty Spindel who passed away late last year. Springfield notes, “His loss is something that will be felt by me, my band and the entire touring family for a long, long time.”

Springfield says, “I’m releasing TWO singles because there are no rules anymore and I’m pretty sure ONE DJ will play them. ME, on my Sirius XM show Working Class DJ. Nepotism at its finest! Thank you very much!”

Regarding the single, Automatic, Springfield comments, “‘Automatic’ is one song I dreamed. I woke up at 3am one morning and just wrote it down as it had been playing in my head. Don’t ask me what it means I’m not entirely sure.”

He continues with She Walks With the Angels: “Matty Spindel, soundman extraordinaire and friend for 25 years passed away a few weeks before I wrote this song for him. I used the feminine because he was very in touch with that side of himself. There are secret references all thru the song that are ‘very Matty’.”

Springfield will make his third appearance on TalkShopLive on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET where autographed versions of the album will be available for pre-order. Viewers can watch here: https://talkshop.live/watch/UrkSW3OioB1l

Expect Springfield to play these songs on his 26 -city “I Want My ‘80s Tour” this summer which kicks off August 4th with special guests The Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone, (and joined by John Waite and The Tubes on selected cities.)

Rick Springfield

Over the last four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ‘80s, he’s a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature Ricki and the Flash and also gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama True Detective. He’s also a talented author — both his candid 2010 memoir Late, Late at Night (which Rolling Stone named one of the 25 greatest rock memoirs of all time) and his 2014 comedic novel Magnificent Vibration earned rave reviews and spots on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Rick’s latest studio album, Automatic, is out August 4th and features 20 expertly crafted pop-rock songs that are open and electric.”

©2023 Cox Media Group