Check out the new Def Leppard single “Rejoice” Def Leppard have just released a new single, “Rejoice.” The band also expressed the intention to add it to their live shows including at their coming Vegas residency.

January 22nd, 2026, saw Def Leppard release a new single, “Rejoice.” The last time we got new music from Def Leppard was in 2024 when they released their single “Just Like 73.” I spoke to guitarist Vivian Campbell just after that release. He told me then a full album was on the way. Then in 2025 the band said this year we would see that album. Hopefully this is just the first track from that expected album.

On the creation of the song, lead singer Joe Elliott shares: “This song’s been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion. I said to Phil [Collen] one day, ‘I’ve got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?’ And he said, ‘As it happens, yes I do.’”

Guitarist Phil Collen adds: “I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually, so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had. I sent it to Joe and it was like magic – he sang straight over the top of it. And that’s how the song was formed. Then we gave it to Ronan [McHugh] who’d done a proper drum loop with different sounds. It all started gelling and just sounded like a powerful chant. We love it. It’s hard rock for us. It’s got a bit more of an ‘oomph’ than stuff we’ve been doing for a while. It’s kind of magical.”

Fans can expect a brand new electrifying show and hear “Rejoice” live alongside classics from Def Leppard’s timeless catalog of hits at their Las Vegas residency. Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through February 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. These new shows follow the band’s sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/defleppard.

©2026 Cox Media Group