Check out a snippet of U2 filming the video for their new song “Street Of Dreams”

U2 told us years ago that they were working on a new album. They suggested this album would be a return to guitar oriented rock. At one point The Edge described the music as Sci-Fi Irish Folk. I have no idea what that is supposed to mean. Check out a clip of the band shooting a video for the song “Street Of Dreams” from that as yet unnamed album below.
In the midst of making this new album. the band released two EPs in early 2026, “Days Of Ash” and “Easter Lily” that bookended the Lent season. Bono did say the full new album would come later this year. He also commented “These EP tracks couldn’t wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation.” “The songs on Days of Ash are very different in mood and theme to the ones we’re going to put on our album later in the year.”
Below check out videos for one song from each of the EPs.