Check out a snippet of U2 filming the video for their new song “Street Of Dreams” U2 were recently in Mexico City shooting a video for their new song “Street Of Dreams.” You can get a sneak peak and hear some of the song as well.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 12: Irish band U2 perform from a balcony for Mexican fans in Mexico City on May 12, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Band members (pictured left to right) Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton and The Edge are in town to shoot a music video for a new track titled ‘Street of Dreams’, taken from their yet-to-be announced next studio album, due for release later this year. This week also sees Mexico City host the 2026 Street Child World Cup, with 30 teams from across the globe in town for this year’s tournament that will take place between 6th and 14th of May. "It’s a little NGO with a big kick for kids with all of the talent and none of the access. Our band are proud supporters,” said Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for U2)

U2 told us years ago that they were working on a new album. They suggested this album would be a return to guitar oriented rock. At one point The Edge described the music as Sci-Fi Irish Folk. I have no idea what that is supposed to mean. Check out a clip of the band shooting a video for the song “Street Of Dreams” from that as yet unnamed album below.

In the midst of making this new album. the band released two EPs in early 2026, “Days Of Ash” and “Easter Lily” that bookended the Lent season. Bono did say the full new album would come later this year. He also commented “These EP tracks couldn’t wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation.” “The songs on Days of Ash are very different in mood and theme to the ones we’re going to put on our album later in the year.”

Below check out videos for one song from each of the EPs.