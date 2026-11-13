Chloe Daigle | Honoree for November 13th, 2026

Chloe Daigle was nominated by her mother Felicite Daigle who said, “Chloe is a NICU nurse and works hard to take care of babies who need extra help after birth. When something needs extra attention, she advocates for her patients and does everything she can to make sure that they get the care that they need. She loves her job, her patients, and co-workers.”

Chloe, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland.

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