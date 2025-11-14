Classic rock “Super Group” forming for one-night only

Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs at Talking Stick Resort on December 15, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in 70’s and 80’s rock are getting together for one-night only to form a “Super Group” for a charity event.

Olympic skater, Scott Hamilton, is bringing the rockers together for his annual charity event to helps raise funds for cancer research. So, who can you see at Scott Hamilton and Friends upcoming fundraiser?

Chicago singer Jason Scheff

Journey keyboardist and vocalist Jason Derlatka

Former Kansas singer John Elefante

Loverboy’s Mike Reno

REO Speedwagon’s Lead singer Kevin Cronin

Wally Palmar of The Romantics

The event is taking place November 23rd in Nashville. To find out more about the event, get tickets or to bid on the silent auction, you can find out more here or from Yahoo.