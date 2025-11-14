Classic rock “Super Group” forming for one-night only

Some of the biggest names in 70’s and 80’s rock are getting together for one-night only to form a “Super Group” for a charity event.
Olympic skater, Scott Hamilton, is bringing the rockers together for his annual charity event to helps raise funds for cancer research. So, who can you see at Scott Hamilton and Friends upcoming fundraiser?
Chicago singer Jason Scheff
Journey keyboardist and vocalist Jason Derlatka
Former Kansas singer John Elefante
Loverboy’s Mike Reno
REO Speedwagon’s Lead singer Kevin Cronin
Wally Palmar of The Romantics
The event is taking place November 23rd in Nashville. To find out more about the event, get tickets or to bid on the silent auction, you can find out more here or from Yahoo.