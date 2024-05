Colton Wheeler, a Corrections Officer for the Florida Department of Corrections, was nominated by his wife, Alexis, who said “Colton is most deserving to be honored!! He served four years in the marine corps and has served nearly 7 years in law enforcement!”

Colton, as a way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive an admission for 4 to Gatorland including Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

