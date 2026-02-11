The corniest rock songs of the 80’s? We disagree!

C.C. DeVille and Bret Michaels of Poison performing "We're An American Band".
By Jay Edwards

There were a lot of great artists and songs that came out of the 80’s. There were also some not-so-great moments, like Milli Vanilli and Men Without Hats, sorry “Safety Dance” fans.

However, we disagree with this list of the corniest rock songs of the 80’s. Guaranteed, you know the words to at least half of these songs Grunge called corny. If by corny you mean catchy, then maybe we can agree.

Here’s the list, see what you think:

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” - Poison

“Eye of the Tiger” - Survivor

“When I see You Smile” - Bad English

“The Final Countdown” - Europe

“I Can’t Fight This Feeling” - REO Speedwagon

