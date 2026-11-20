Corporal Kyle Olson, of the Orlando Police Department, was nominated by his fiance Bianca Meyer who said, “Corporal Kyle Olson has proudly served with the Orlando Police Department for 10 years as a police officer, Field Training Officer, and Emergency Response Team member. We met in K-9 handler school, and I have witnessed firsthand the dedication he brings to this profession every day. Kyle is currently pursuing promotion to Sergeant and consistently goes above and beyond for his squad, often solving complex cases on patrol that lead to successful CID investigations. He recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of his K-9 partner due to bloat, yet continued serving his community with resilience and professionalism. As a law enforcement family member I serve with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. I can confidently say Kyle embodies integrity, humility, and selfless service. His commitment to his fellow officers and the citizens he serves makes him exceptionally deserving of this nomination and recognition as WMMO’s First Responder Friday Honoree.”

Corporal Olson, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive 4 tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

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