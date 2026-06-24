Daryl Hall recovering after kidney transplant

The singer revealed he had a recent kidney transplant and is on the mend.

If you just realized that you haven’t heard from Daryl Hall in a little while, this could be why. According to his recent social media post, Daryl said:

“I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor. It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!”

It sounds like he’s recovering well and should be back up on his feet in no time. Hall said, “I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.”

If you’re not familiar with “Daryl’s House” shows, that’s his webcast he does with other rock stars. Here’s a cool example of Daryl playing “Footloose” with Kenny Loggins...