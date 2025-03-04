Daryl Hall says there’s no chance of he and John Oates reuniting

Hall & Oates
Through the years American rock and soul duo Hall & Oates (American singer-songwriter and musician Daryl Hall, and American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Oates) in a studio portrait, against a blue background, circa 1980. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

There are some bands or duos that have parted ways over the years and we’re all hopeful that one day they’ll bury the hatchet and get back together. Well, don’t hold your breath when it comes to Daryl Hall and John Oates.

According to “People,” Daryl Hall was asked if he’d ever reunite with John Oates, and he said, “That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean.  I’ve had a lot of surprises in my life, disappointments, betrayals, so I’m kind of used to it.”

Hall also made it clear about who wrote most of their songs.  He said, “The songs with his lead vocal are the songs he wrote, and all the other ones, which is about 90 percent, are the ones I wrote.”

Hall is 78, and Oates is 76, so when they say they’re never getting back together, which they have both said at some point or another, there’s a good chance it’ll never happen.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

