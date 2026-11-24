Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are currently out on the road touring and once that tour comes to an end, Dave is hinting at an extended break for the band.

Their current tour is scheduled to wrap in Ireland and not until September of 2027, so you still have time to see them, if you’d like.

Dave says “Right now the band is on fire!” It’s, like, we go out and we play these three-hour shows, and we try to do 26, 28, 30 songs a night, and cover our whole catalog, and the whole place is singing along, and it’s f---ing great, and the energy’s up. And so it’s a really good time for us to go out and celebrate 31 years of being a band.”

That’s the good news, they’re having a blast out on tour. But here’s where the bad news comes in for Foo fans...

“This will be our last tour for this cycle. And after that, we can go away for a while,” the frontman confirmed. “I don’t know how long it’ll be, but we can go away, and we’re always creating and doing other things, but right now it feels like the right thing to do, for sure.

More on the Foo Fighters, their tour and what comes next at Ultimate Classic Rock.