Dave Halpern | Honoree for June 2nd, 2023

Dave was nominated by his friend, Elizabeth Rice, who said “David Halpern. He’s a firefighter in Deltona. He’s dedicated his life to helping others. Even pulling over to help strangers on the side of the road on his free time. He’s never hesitated to do what’s right to keep people safe and to save lives.”

Dave is pictured with his son, Michael, when he was a Fire Explorer. Michael is now in the military, along with his two brothers.

Dave, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a pair of tickets for ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour at Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 22nd, 2023.

©2023 Cox Media Group