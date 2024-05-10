David Ikeguchi | Honoree for May 10th, 2024

David Ikeguchi

Highway Patrol State Trooper David Ikeguchi has served the residents of Florida for over 36 years. Trooper Ikeguchi knew he wanted to become a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper from the moment he saw the Black & Tan, and as one of the agency’s top instructors, he plays a huge role in helping Troopers become some of Florida’s finest.

David, thanks for all you do for the community. As a small way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!