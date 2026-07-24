Desiree Templeton | Honoree for July 24th, 2026

Master Trooper/Master Sergeant Desiree Templeton, of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles , was nominated by her coworker Chris Ponder who said, “For nearly three decades, Master Trooper/Master Sergeant Desiree Templeton has lived the mantra of service above self. She joined the Florida National Guard in 1996 and the Florida Highway Patrol in 1998 and has continuously answered the call on two fronts: military and public safety. In the Florida National Guard, Master Sergeant Templeton leads logistics operations that keep frontline units supplied through challenging terrain and conditions. As a Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper, Desiree has taken on some of the most demanding assignments: insurance fraud investigations, traffic homicide investigations, and daily I4 patrol, responding to major crashes, assisting motorists, and removing reckless and intoxicated drivers from the roadway. Colleagues in both uniforms describe Desiree the same way: hard working, friendly, and compassionate. It’s my privilege to nominate her for recognition for First Responder Friday.”

Desiree, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage.

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