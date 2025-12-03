Disney Removed the Aerosmith Pre-Show From Rock-N’-Roller Coaster, Making Room for The Muppets

While Disney World’s Hollywood Studios slowly prepares Rock N’ Roller Coaster for a total facelift from Aerosmith to The Muppets, one of the signature Aerosmith features of the ride is now permanently gone. If you’ve never experienced a great ride, in the line leading up to boarding the train, you stop for a short video looking like a recording studio session with the band, who then need to race to a concert venue, thus the fast limo coaster ride to the final destination.

Here’s what that looks like from the ride queue:

Now if you know anything about the ride and pre-show video, you’ll notice this is the newer version. Its a very subtle change, but see how Steven’s hand on his forehead has all 4 fingers extended? like this:

Aerosmith Rock N' Roller Coaster pre-show screengrab (Aerosmith, Youtube)

Well in the original video that ran for years, Steven slowly retracts his ring finger until he’s subtly showing the audience the ‘shocker’:

Aerosmith Rock N' Roller Coaster pre-show screengrab (Aerosmith, Youtube)

At some point an observant, and obviously prude, rider, noticed this and complained to Disney, who then digitally edited the video to remove that part.

Well now the whole thing is gone, and another part of the ride’s legacy is moving on. The new Muppets theme will most likely be very similar to the current concept, just with Muppets instead of Aerosmith. At least the coaster will be the same, and I think The Muppets rock as hard as Aerosmith in a lot of ways so no big loss in my book.