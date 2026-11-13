Doctors’ Orders: Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor announced his retirement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Duran Duran’s longtime drummer, Roger Taylor, has announced his retirement from playing drums for the band.

Roger is stepping away due to a worsening hearing condition called tinnitus. The condition is described as a ringing, buzzing, hissing or clicking sound in the ears when no sound is present.

Imagine trying to play drums with a loud ringing in your ears the entire time, that can’t be easy, but Roger was playing through it.

In a statement to his fans, he said “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

“Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.”