Does your Florida ID have a gold star in the corner? If not, you’re going to need it!

In the upper right-hand corner of your driver’s license or ID card, do you see a gold star? Most of us have it, but if you don’t, you’re gonna need it!

It’s the sign that your credential is REAL ID compliant. It’s also known as “Enhanced” and will be required for travel and access to federal facilities in less than a month!

Starting May 7, travelers over 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant document, such as a driver’s license with a gold star in the top right corner, to board domestic flights. No more simply showing your driver’s license for a domestic flight and you’re good to go.

What if you don’t have it? You’ll need your old ID, along with a valid passport, military ID, or other form of federally approved ID.

The good news is, most Florida residents who received a new or renewed driver’s license or ID card in the last 10+ years already have a REAL ID.

So, if you haven’t been to the DMV in years and just renew online and haven’t received a new ID in years, you might want to check this before you head to the airport or courthouse.