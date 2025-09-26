Don Barnes from 38 Special stops by the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

38 Special is celebrating 50 years of brining us great music and amazing live shows! Not only are they celebrating five decades of rockin’, but they also just released their first new music in 20 years!

Their new album is called “Milestone” and their first sing us “All I Haven’t Said,” which you can check out the video for below.

Don Barnes, founding member of 38 Special, joined Jay & Brandi to talk about their start in Jacksonville, competing with bands like Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers, to what has kept them doing what they love most five decades later.

Have a listen to Don Barnes on the Jay & Brandi morning Show!

Here’s the video for their new single, “All I Haven’t Said.”