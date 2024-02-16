Don Kollar | Honoree for Feb 16th, 2024

Don was nominated by Sarah, who shared how “Don works as one of our Orlando Police Officers. Each day Don goes to work w/ a smile, zero complaints to serve and protect. Don also works around the clock w/ his K9 partner to keep Orlando safe. Don is one to do for everyone else except himself so when I heard WMMO Recognizing first responders I thought Don should be recognized for sure!”

Don, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

