Donald Walther Jr. | Honoree for Feb 23rd, 2024

Donald Walther Jr.

Donald was nominated by his wife, Brooke, who shared that “He is an ICU nurse at the VA working with veterans day to day helping them have a better way of life in their worst moments with a smile on his face and helpful heart. He’s always there for his fellow colleagues and does whatever he can to make it a better place to work for the employees, the patients, and his patient’s families.”

Donald, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

