Today is a big day for the Doobie Brothers, as Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston all get inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

But before this huge honor, Pat joined Jay & Brandi on-the-air to talk new music, their new album “Walk This Road.”

Plus, what’s the secret to their longevity, staying in front of their fans and some behind-the-scenes stores from their 50+ year career.